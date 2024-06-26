Illegal immigration racket busted at IGIA

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team have arrested an agent for arranging a trip for a passenger to Malaysia via Thailand through the donkey route.

The accused was identified as Jagmeet Singh Gill (34), son of Paramjeet Singh Gill, resident Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab.

According to the Police, the case unraveled on February 8, when 20-year-old Abhi, a deportee from Thailand, arrived at IGI Airport.

During scrutiny, authorities discovered a fake Malaysian immigration stamp on his passport, revealing that Abhi had never actually visited Malaysia. Instead, he had overstayed in Thailand, leading to his deportation.

Further investigation uncovered a larger conspiracy involving Varinder Singh, another agent from Punjab, who had promised Abhi an illegal entry into Malaysia for Rs 1 lakh.

Abhi had traveled to Thailand on a tourist visa in February 2023, where Varinder and his associates arranged for fake immigration stamps and attempted to facilitate his entry into Malaysia via the “donkey route.” The accused Abhi’s arrest and interrogation led to Varinder Singh’s capture in March 2024 in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab. Varinder’s sustained interrogation exposed Jagmeet Singh Gill’s involvement, culminating in multiple raids and Gill’s eventual arrest.

The accused Gill confessed to orchestrating the scam, revealing his history of traveling to Malaysia and collaborating with other agents to cheat individuals seeking better livelihoods abroad.

The IGI Airport Police team, led by Inspector Vijender Rana and supervised by ACP IGI Airport, played a crucial role in this operation.

The investigation continues to uncover other possible accomplices and scrutinise the financial transactions related to the fraudulent activities, ensuring all involved in this elaborate scam are brought to justice and highlighting the importance of thorough, ongoing investigative

efforts.