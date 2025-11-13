IITF set to begin from November 14

New Delhi: Foreign exhibitors from 12 countries, including the UAE, China, Iran, South Korea, and Egypt, will participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair (IITF), which will begin at Bharat Mandapam here from November 14, according to an official statement.

The fair is a key platform for showcasing the strength of India’s industry and the quality of its products. The theme for the fair is ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’.

Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are participating as Partner States, whereas Jharkhand will participate as the Focus State, the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said.

Entry tickets will be available at 55 DMRC metro stations and can also be purchased online through the DMRC Sarthi app. It added that senior citizens and Divyangjan are entitled to free entry.