IITF 2022 concludes with promise of grander IITF 2023

New Delhi: The 13-day long India International Trade Fair (IITF) in national capital concluded on Sunday with a promise of a grander IITF next year.

Present on the occasion were Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman & Managing Director, Vibhu Nayar, Executive Director, Col Pushpam Kumar, Sena Medal, OSD(Admn.), B K Dubey, General Manager ITPO, participants from India and overseas and media persons.

Pradeep Singh Kharola hoped that the next edition of the event would be the largest ever after the completion of the redevelopment project of the Pragati Maidan into a worldclass iconic International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC).

He indicated that the fair was visited by almost one million people. He praised the media for their wide coverage not only in print media but social media too.

Complimenting all the Award Winners in different categories, Kharola appreciated participants and visitors for their continued faith in the IITF format. He also appreciated Delhi Police and other law enforcement agencies for making the event incident free.

Vibhu Nayar Executive Director, ITPO also commended the 'Team ITPO' as well as all supporting agencies for putting their best foot forward on logistics, cleanliness, business generation, participation, security and access control measures and visitorship. He also appreciated all the State Governments for their pavilions which attract the people of Delhi.

B K Dubey, General Manager, Fair Division assured that the next IITF will be in a larger area from 73,000 sq. mtr. to 1,20,000 sq.mtr. exhibition area. Our Iconic convention centre will be ready with a plenary hall for 3000 people, and a multifunction hall for 4000 people. The participants can arrange seminars/conferences in the Conference Hall having a capacity of 900 persons. The Ambhi Theater will have a capacity of 3000 people and welcomes all States/UTs/Ministries/Govt. Bodies/Foreign Sector/Private companies to participate on a larger scale.

The Awards for Excellence in Display were presented in different categories.

Kerala won the Gold Medal, the Silver Medal was presented to Bihar and the Bronze Medal to Madhya Pradesh in the States and Union Territories category, Special Appreciation Certificates were also conferred to Odisha. In the Foreign Sector, Afghanistan was commended with the Gold Medal and Thailand won the Silver while the Bronze Medal was presented to Turkiye and Special Appreciation Certificate to Bahrain.