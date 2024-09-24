IIFL finance launches special gold loan mela with flat 1% interest rate in Delhi and Gurgaon NCR

NEW DELHI: IIFL Finance, one of India's leading non-banking financial companies (NBFC), has announced its much-anticipated Gold Loan Mela, offering affordable gold loans at a flat interest rate of 1 percent per month. The event will run from Wednesday, September 25 to Saturday, September 28, 2024, across its branches in Delhi and Gurgaon NCR.

During the four-day event, customers can avail themselves of gold loans with zero processing fees (NIL PF), giving them access to quick and affordable credit solutions. The initiative is designed to provide financial support to individuals in need of immediate funds, allowing them to leverage their gold assets at minimal cost.

Saurabh Kumar, Head of Gold Loans at IIFL Finance, emphasised the company’s customer-centric approach, stating, “We understand that financial needs can arise unexpectedly, and we are here to support our customers during these times. This Gold Loan Mela reflects our ongoing commitment to providing accessible financial solutions. Our teams are ready to assist customers with their needs, ensuring that they have the resources to navigate their financial journeys with confidence and ease.”

In addition to the special interest rate, IIFL Finance will continue to offer competitive loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, ensuring that customers receive the maximum loan amount against their gold. The company is known for its quick loan processing, with services available both through its extensive branch network and its online platform, making the process convenient and accessible.

Customers interested in benefiting from the Gold Loan Mela can visit any of IIFL Finance's branches across India or apply online through the company’s website. Detailed information on eligibility, terms, and conditions can be found on the IIFL Finance website.

With this limited-time offer, IIFL Finance aims to further solidify its position as a trusted financial partner, offering timely support to those in need.