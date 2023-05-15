IIFCL’s PAT rises 109.16% to Rs 1,076 cr in FY23

New Delhi: Continuing with its trend of all-round growth, India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has announced its all-time high financial performance with impressive Standalone Sanctions and Disbursements at Rs 29,171 crore and Rs 13,826 crore respectively, during the financial year 2022-23. The Cumulative Sanctions and Disbursements stood at Rs 2,13,378 crore and Rs 1,05,647 crore as of March 31, 2023.

The company recorded Y-o-Y growth of 7.42 per cent in its Standalone Portfolio to Rs 42,271 crore in FY 2022-23 from Rs 39,352 crore in FY 2021-22.

IIFCL’s Standalone Profit after Tax (PAT) grew by 109.16 per cent over the previous year to Rs 1,076 crore in the FY 2022-23 (up from Rs 514 crore in FY 2021-22), furthering the company’s turnaround performance that began three years back. The company’s net worth grew to Rs 12,878 crore in FY 2022-23, up from Rs 11,737 crore in FY 2021-22.

As of March 31, 2023, IIFCL has been able to improve its asset quality and a significant decrease in Net NPA to 1.41 per cent (down from 3.44 per cent the previous year) and Gross NPA to 4.76 per cent (down from 9.23 per cent the previous year). The Provision Coverage Ratio grew to 70.48 per cent in FY 2022-23 from 62.75 per cent in the previous year, enhancing the company’s balance sheet’s stability.

The proportion of IIFCL’s infrastructure financing assets rated ‘A’ and above was at 72 per cent as of March 31, 2023 (up from 64 per cent as of March 31, 2022), indicating the company’s improved quality asset profile. The company’s aggressive recovery strategy resulted in the highest-ever recovery of around Rs 1,349 crore during FY 2022-23, compared to Rs 780 crore in the previous year.

Under the strategic course of action to improve IIFCL’s asset quality and boost the availability of longer-tenor debt finance for infrastructure projects, IIFCL ventured into investment in infrastructure Bonds in FY 2021-22 with Rs 975 crore in project Bonds and Rs 325 crore in Bonds issued by a renewable energy InvIT. The company recorded a substantial rise in the investments made in Bonds and InvITs of Rs 6,200 crore and Rs 6,800 crore respectively, aggregating to Rs 13,000 crore as on March 31, 2023.