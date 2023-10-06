IIFCL to organise Round Table Conference on Airport Sector

New Delhi: India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) was set up in 2006, as a wholly-owned Government of India organisation to cater to the long-term financing needs of India’s infrastructure sector. It is amongst the most diversified public sector infrastructure lender in terms of eligible infrastructure sub-sectors.

India’s aviation industry has seen a remarkable boost in the recent years facilitated by the government’s investor friendly legislation, supportive ecosystem and growing demand.

The aviation industry in India is the third-largest and fastest-growing in the world, expanding at a rate of about 10 per cent during the last decade, roughly 2.5 times the global average. IIFCL is one of the major financiers of airports in India and has supported airports with a total project outlay of about Rs. 74,000 Crore in India.

To talk about various issues that the sector is facing such as financing, risk, approvals & clearances, taxation, regulation, etc. and the future prospects & enormous potential of the sector, IIFCL is organising a Roundtable Conference on Airport sector on October 7, 2023 at New Delhi.

The Conference will witness the presence of Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Service, Ministry of Finance, as the Chief Guest, along with representations of Dignitaries from Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Airport Developers, Rating Agencies, Banks, FIs, Multilaterals & Foreign Investors,

etc.