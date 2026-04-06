IIFCL to double InvITs exposure to `6,000 crore this fiscal

New Delhi: State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) is aiming to double its exposure in Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) to Rs 6,000 crore during the ongoing fiscal year as part of its investment diversification strategy.

IIFCL has exposure of about Rs 3,000 crore across nine InvITs as of March 31, 2026.

“We hope to double our investment in InvITs during the current financial year. It should reach Rs 6,000 crore by the end of March 2027,” IIFCL MD Rohit Rishi said.

Highlighting the importance of the infrastructure sector, he said, it is going to play a central role in sustaining the country’s long-term economic growth and achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Rishi emphasised India’s resilience amid global uncertainties and underscored the central role of infrastructure in sustaining long-term economic growth. The expanding opportunities across transport, urban infrastructure, and clean energy is being supported by a strong policy push and a robust pipeline of projects. PTI