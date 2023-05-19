IIFCL organises ‘Stakeholders Meet’

Chennai: India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) organised the ‘Stakeholders Meet’ in Chennai on May 19, 2023.

The event witnessed P R Jaishankar, Managing Director, IIFCL, Pawan K Kumar, Deputy Managing Director, IIFCL along with other IIFCL officials and various eminent stakeholders from the infrastructure & finance sector.

The objective of the meeting was to have an interactive session to discuss the challenges faced by infrastructure developers, bankers, and government authorities in broad sectors of roads & highways, railways, airports, shipping, and energy.

The meet was intended to act as a platform to bridge the gap between the financiers and developers, while catering to the current industry scenario with substantial & effective solutions.

The discussion was centered on exchanging experiences in the infrastructure sector and exploring the potential collaboration with various

stakeholders.