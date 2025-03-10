IIFCL launches GESI Cell on occasion of Int’l Women’s Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Dr. P R Jaishankar, MD, IIFCL, launched the

IIFCL’s Gender Equality & Social Inclusion (GESI) Cell, to promote gender equality and social inclusion in its infra financing approach.

The GESI Cell will focus on gender tagging, capacity building, policy development, and enhancing gender-focused impact assessments. It will help identify and promote projects that address social gaps, such as women’s mobility, safety in public spaces, access to clean energy, and inclusive urban planning.

The GESI Cell will also conduct gender and social inclusion audits to ensure a growing number of IIFCL-financed initiatives progressively integrate GESI elements.

The benefits of the GESI initiative include strengthening IIFCL’s ESG strategy, improving project outcomes, and demonstrating responsible and sustainable financing.