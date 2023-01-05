IIFCL hosts national summit on ‘Infrastructural Development Finance - The Road Ahead’

New Delhi: To commemorate its 18th foundation day celebrations on Thursday, IIFCL hosted a national summit on the theme ‘Infrastructural Development Finance - The Road Ahead’ along with two panel discussions. The summit was hosted at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi and was attended by more than 100 stakeholders like Project Developers, Bankers, Regulators, Government Authorities, Rating Agencies, Consultants etc. Secretary, Financial Services Vivek Joshi graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Two panels - ‘Innovative Solutions for Financing Infrastructure’ and ‘Energising Public Private Partnerships in Infrastructure Sector Development’ were hosted at the summit. The panelists discussed the recent trends and innovations on financing both Greenfield and Brownfield projects, sustainable & green financing to achieve India’s goal of Net Zero Economy, and ways to attract private capital including non-institutional capital for various projects through loans and bonds. The panel further discussed the ways to revitalize and fasten the pace of development of Infrastructure in India. along with the adverse impact of Climate Change on Infrastructure Projects.

The panelists were Amitava Chatterjee, Managing Director, SBI Caps; V S Radhakrishnan, Deputy Managing Director, SBI; Pawan K Kumar, Deputy MD, IIFCL; Yeshpal Singh, Partner, PwC; Tarun Bansal, Managing Director, India Ratings; Suresh Goyal, MD & CEO, NHAI InvIT; Hari Nagrani, CFO, DIAL Raj Kumar Ralhan, Chief Credit Officer, IIFCL; Aditi Mittal, Promoter Director, AK Capital; and Harsh Shah, CEO, IndiGrid. Arunav Sharma, CEO, Rising Sun Energy.

IIFCL is India’s top long-term financer of commercially viable infrastructure projects. Over the last 2-3 years, IIFCL has significantly focused on providing sanctions to Greenfield projects of national importance that included airports, highways, thermal power projects, highways, and renewable energy projects.