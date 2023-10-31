IIFCL holds conference on scope of investment between India & UK

New Delhi/London: India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) organised a ‘Conference on Investment Opportunities between India and United Kingdom’ on Tuesday at London, UK. P R Jaishankar, MD, IIFCL welcomed Chief Guest Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Government of India and other dignitaries.

The conference saw participation of senior officials from IIFCL, India Exim Bank, NHAI, Indian High Commission, GMR International, ReNew Power, Grant Thornton, OneWeb, UK Council, HSBC, JP Morgan, Macquarie, Deloitte, GIIP and other FIs, Banks and Fund Houses, etc.

The objective of the conference was to bring stakeholders from the two nations on a common platform to interact and deliberate on promoting cooperation between India and UK and explore potential avenues of investment in India’s rapidly growing infrastructure

sector.

P R Jaishankar in his inaugural address apprised the delegates about the pivotal role played by IIFCL in driving the GOI’s goals for a robust all-round infrastructure development in the country covering all sub-sectors including Road, Railways, Energy (including Renewable Energy), Ports, Airports, etc. He also highlighted on how the various innovative products of IIFCL such as Credit Enhancement, Takeout Finance, InvITs, Project Bonds have proven to be a game changer for the sector. He also talked about the need for very long-term financing, continuous efforts towards sustainability, active participation of private-sector investors, etc. in infrastructure sector in India.

Dr. Vivek Joshi in his keynote address informed the delegates about the remarkable growth witnessed by India’s infrastructure sector during the last decade and on the enormous potential of the sector in the years to come, facilitated by Government of India’s visionary and flagship initiatives like the National Infrastructure Pipeline, Gati Shakti, Sagarmala, Bharatmala, UDAN, Maritime India Vision 2030, etc. He also spoke about how the supportive and strong regulatory environment provided by the government of India has facilitated in India becoming a favored destination for foreign direct investment in infrastructure sector.