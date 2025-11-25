IIFCL CSR initiative

The District Administration of Nagarkurnool, in association with IIFCL under its CSR initiative, on Tuesday organised a special programme to launch QR-coded learning books for students studying in Government Schools across Telangana. This initiative aims to make learning more interactive, accessible, and digitally enriched for children across rural and semi-urban regions. As part of the ceremony, the Managing Director, IIFCL, Palash Srivastava, handed over the first set of books to selected students. MP, Mallu Ravi; Mahbubnagar MLA, Srinivas Reddy & Nagarkurnool MLA, Dr. K Rajesh Reddy were also present at the event.