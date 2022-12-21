IIFCL concludes 19th meeting of experts and coordinators of SCO IBC

New Delhi: The 19th meeting of the Experts and Coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Interbank consortium (SCO-IBC) was concluded under IIFCL's presidency in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Delegates from the Member Banks from eight countries India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the discussion was centered around the initiatives undertaken in the area of expansion of cooperation between the member banks of the SCO-IBC, cooperation in the field of exchange of experience and skills, and personnel training of the SCO IBC member banks, creation of a database for the activities of the SCO IBC for the 20th anniversary of consortium, and other areas of cooperation between the Member Banks to strengthen partnership within the framework of the SCO IBC.