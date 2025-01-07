IIFCL commemorates its 20th foundation day

New Delhi: The India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. (IIFCL) commemorated 20 years of its commitment to infrastructure development by hosting the National Summit on Indian Infrastructure for Viksit Bharat 2047 at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre.

The summit convened prominent leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to chart a roadmap for India’s infrastructure development, envisioning its transformation into a developed nation by 2047.

Emphasizing the critical role infrastructure plays in driving economic transformation, M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, said, “India’s infrastructure journey is a testament to resilience and vision, and IIFCL has been at the heart of this transformation for 19 remarkable years. I congratulate the leadership at IIFCL for their exceptional contributions to funding India’s growth story. As a key enabler in bridging public and private sector collaboration, IIFCL has demonstrated leadership in project finance, innovative solutions, and sustainability-driven growth. The Department of Financial Services remains committed to supporting IIFCL’s mission to build a robust infrastructure ecosystem, aligning with India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.”

Dr. P R Jaishankar, Managing Director, IIFCL, reflected on the organization’s two-decade journey, highlighting its cumulative sanctions of Rs 3 lakh crore across over 800 infrastructure projects with a total project outlay exceeding Rs 14 lakh crore, and disbursements of approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Reiterating IIFCL’s commitment to financing emerging sectors and promoting green initiatives, Dr. Jaishankar underlined the institution’s pivotal role in advancing India’s infrastructure ambitions.