IIFCL celebrates 19th Foundation Day

New Delhi: India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL), celebrated its ‘19th Foundation Day’ on January 5, 2024 at New Delhi.

IIFCL organised an Infrastructure Summit: ‘Infrastrive’ Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Infra Development in the presence of Chief Guest Dr. M P Tangirala, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, GoI. In his Keynote address, Tangirala stressed on India’s resilience towards global headwinds and the potential of IIFCL in leading the creation of a sustainable infrastructure foundation in the country.

P R Jaishankar, Managing Director, IIFCL in his inaugural address highlighted IIFCL’s record performance during the last 3-4 years. He emphasised on the role that IIFCL is set to play to fund the next phase of Infrastructure growth story and the slew of reforms needed to take the infrastructure sector to the next level. During the event, two panel discussions were held, that focused on the emerging trends, future prospects, innovative strategies, investor sentiments, govt initiatives and reforms, private sector participation and avenues of attracting foreign investments, etc.

One of the major highlights of the event was the unveiling of ‘Report on Airport Sector’, an outcome of IIFCL’s Roundtable Conference on Airport Sector, organised in the month of October 2023.