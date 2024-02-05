IHGF Delhi Fair to begin from Feb 6 to 10 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida Expressway

New Delhi/NCR: The upcoming 57th edition of IHGF Delhi Fair, organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), is scheduled from February 6 to 10, 2024 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida Expressway.

This edition boasts of a meticulously organised layout featuring 16 expansive halls, each dedicated to one of the 14 prominent display segments, including Home, Fashion, Lifestyle, Furnishing, and Furniture.

Dileep Baid, Chairman, EPCH shared, “With a significant influx of buyers from around the world, our exhibitors at this fair are committed to make the upcoming Spring edition a pivotal platform for the Indian handicraft sector, aligning with our goal of ‘Teen Guna Tees Tak’. With a new range of handicrafts and gifts products, collectively they offer a full spectrum of thoughtfully curated concepts and products at a single platform.” He further added that fair will be inaugurated by Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, Govt. of India.

Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, IEML said, “IHGF Delhi Fair, popular as the world’s largest congregation of handicraft exporters under one roof, showcases the capability, strength, scale and potential of our vibrant handicrafts sector. Constantly striving to make it the most visited sourcing show, our mission encompasses various facets of manufacturing and export, including scaling up production capacities, enhancing quality, innovating designs, introducing new product variations, and expanding outreach to connect with an increasing number of buyers, meeting their diverse requirements. Capitalizing on the unmatched diversity and choices within our country, we aspire to become the primary suppliers to attendees at the fair, catering to the needs of large wholesalers and importers.”