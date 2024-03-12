IHCL inks 350-key Taj hotel in Indore

Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 350-key greenfield project under the Taj hotel brand in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

“This signing is in line with our strategic vision to expand its footprint across India’s key business and leisure destinations. With this new venture, we are proud to introduce our entire brand portfolio to

the city.

“...delighted to collaborate with Manikaran Commercials for this hotel,” Indian Hotels Company Ltd Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.