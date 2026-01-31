IGX & Hindustan Petroleum sign MoU to boost gas market access

New Delhi: Indian Gas Exchange Ltd (IGX), India’s authorized natural gas trading exchange, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen access to regasification infrastructure and deepen market-based participation in India’s natural gas ecosystem.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 in Goa by Anuj Mehrotra, Executive Director – Natural Gas, HPCL, and Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, Managing Director & CEO, IGX.

Under the collaboration, IGX will develop a digital, market-driven platform to facilitate transparent booking of regasification services at HPCL’s Chhara LNG Terminal.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd will offer its storage and regasification capacities for booking in pre-specified quantities and durations through this platform.

The initiative is aimed at improving infrastructure utilization, widening participation, and supporting the evolution of a more liquid, competitive, and efficient gas market in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Mehrotra said, “the collaboration with IGX reflects HPCL’s commitment to transparent, efficient, and market-oriented access to critical gas infrastructure. Leveraging digital platforms and market mechanisms, the initiative aims to enhance utilization of the Chhara LNG terminal and accelerate adoption of natural gas across key consuming sectors.”

Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, MD & CEO, IGX, added, “this MoU marks a significant step in strengthening India’s gas market architecture.

Market-based access to regasification capacity will enhance efficiency, broaden participation, and improve price discovery, thereby accelerating the growth of natural gas in India's energy mix."