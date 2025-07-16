‘Ignored & abandoned’: TMC targets BJP, NCW in Odisha student’s death

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday attacked the BJP government in Odisha after a 20-year-old girl student of a government college in Balasore died in Bhubaneswar AIIMS who had set herself on fire outside the college premises recently over alleged sexual harassment by a teacher.

The ruling party in Bengal also raised questions as to why the National Commission for Women (NCW) did not visit Balasore. “In Odisha, a young student set herself ablaze after enduring repeated sexual harassment by her HOD, Samir Sahu, who demanded sexual favours and threatened to sabotage

her future,” Trinamool Congress said on X. It further stated that despite a complaint lodged on June 30 and the Internal Complaints Committee submitting its report by July 9, the accused was not placed on leave. Shockingly, the college allowed him to access the campus even after an inquiry was initiated.

This is a damning indictment of a system that refuses to protect women, it added. “@NCWIndia, would this apathy have been the same if this hadn’t happened in a @BJP4India-ruled state? @BJP4India-led SYSTEM FAILED HER! @NCWIndia, why the silence? Why isn’t Godi media making this a prime-time debate? Is it because this happened in a BJP-ruled state? Her blood is on the hands of all of you!” Trinamool Congress posted on X.