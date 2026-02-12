IGL reports net profit of Rs 358.57 cr in December qtr of current fiscal

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Thursday reported a 25 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter of FY26 and announced an interim dividend of 162.5 per cent, or Rs 3.25 per equity share, amounting to Rs 455 crore.

According to its unaudited results for the quarter ended December 2025, net profit stood at Rs 358.57 crore, up from Rs 285.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total gross sales value rose 8 per cent to Rs 4,465 crore from Rs 4,130 crore a year ago.

EBITDA per scm increased 27 per cent to Rs 5.45 during the quarter, compared with Rs 4.29 in Q3 FY25.

IGL posted an overall sales volume growth of 3 per cent year-on-year, with average daily sales rising to 9.43 mmscmd from 9.11 mmscmd.

Product-wise, PNG volumes grew 4 per cent, while CNG volumes increased 3 per cent over the same period last year.

The results are standalone and do not include earnings from associate companies.

During the quarter, the company also accounted for an estimated financial impact of Rs 28.29 crore following the notification of unified labour codes, based on actuarial valuation.