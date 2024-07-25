IGL reports net profit of `401.45 cr for April-June quarter of FY25

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the largest CNG distribution company of the country, operating City Gas Distribution networks across 30 districts in eleven geographical areas across four states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan on Wednesday announced its financial results for Q1 of FY25, while continuing the growth momentum.

As per the unaudited Q1 results announced by the company, the net profit for the quarter ending June 2024 is Rs 401.45 crore as compared to Rs 438.50 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

However, the net profit has increased sequentially from Rs 379.58 crore in Q4 of FY24 to Rs 401.45 crore in Q1 of FY25.

IGL registered an overall sales volume growth of 5.3 per cent over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with the average daily sale going up from 8.20 mmscmd to 8.64 mmscmd.

Product wise, CNG recorded sales volume growth of 4.6 per cent, while PNG recorded sales volume growth of 7.4 per cent in the quarter as compared to corresponding quarter last year.

Accordingly, the total gross sales value during the quarter has moved to Rs 3,877.12 crore as compared to Rs 3,742.31 crore during the first quarter of FY25, thereby showing a growth of 3.6 per cent.

These are standalone results for IGL only and do not include profits accruing from associate companies.