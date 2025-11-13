IGL profit rises 5% sequentially in September qtr

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday reported steady growth in its financial performance for the second quarter of FY’26, driven by higher sales volumes across segments.

According to the company’s unaudited results for the quarter ending September 2025, IGL’s overall sales volume grew by 3 per cent year-on-year, with average daily sales rising from 9.03 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) to 9.31 mmscmd.

CNG sales registered a 3 per cent increase, while piped natural gas (PNG) sales rose by 6 per cent compared to the same period last fiscal, the company said.

The company’s gross sales value climbed 9 per cent to Rs 4,431.63 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 4,069.83 crore a year earlier.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 372.51 crore, marking a 5 per cent increase from Rs 355.94 crore in the previous quarter. However, higher input gas costs led to a dip in net profit compared to Rs 431.09 crore reported in Q2 FY’25.

These results are standalone and exclude profits from IGL’s associate companies.