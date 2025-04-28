IGL PAT rises 22% to `349 crore in Q4 FY25

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the largest CNG distribution company of the country, on Sunday announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025.

As per the audited Q4 FY25 results announced by the company, IGL registered an overall sales volume growth of 5 per cent over Q4 FY24, with the average daily sale going up from 8.73 mmscmd to 9.18 mmscmd during the quarter. Product wise, both CNG and PNG recorded sales volume growth of 5 per cent in Q4F Y25 against Q4 FY24.

Accordingly, the total gross sales value during the quarter has moved to Rs 4,322.71 crore against Rs 3,949.17 crore in Q4 FY24, thereby showing a growth of 11 per cent.

The profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 FY25 is Rs 349 crore against Rs 286 crore in the preceding quarter showing a growth of 22 per cent sequentially.

The company’s gross turnover has grown by 6 per cent to Rs16,399.70 crore in the FY25 from Rs 15,403.13 crore in the FY24. The sales volume in FY25 grew by 7 per cent over FY24 with CNG recording 6 per cent growth in volumes and PNG across Domestic, Industrial and Commercial sectors recording volume growth of 11 per cent. The average daily gas sale during the year has gone up to 8.99 mmscmd in FY25 from 8.43 mmscmd in FY24.

Despite the volume growth in FY25, PAT during the year is Rs 1,468 crore against Rs 1,748 crore in FY24 due to higher input gas cost.