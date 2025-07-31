IGL net profit rises to Rs 355.94 cr in Q1FY26

new delhi: Leading CNG distribution company Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of FY26, continuing its growth momentum across its City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks.

Operating across 33 districts in 12 geographical areas in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, IGL reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in overall sales volume for the quarter ending June 2025. The company’s average daily gas sales increased from 8.64 mmscmd to 9.13 mmscmd during the period.

Breaking down the performance, CNG sales volumes rose 6%, while PNG (domestic, industrial, and commercial) recorded a higher 10% growth compared to the same quarter last year. As a result, the gross sales value surged 11%, reaching Rs 4,317.29 crore, up from Rs 3,877.12 crore in Q1FY25.

IGL reported a net profit of Rs 355.94 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, marking an increase from Rs 349.23 crore in the previous quarter ending March 2025. These figures represent standalone results and do not account for profits from associate companies.