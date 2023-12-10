IFRS 9, call & put options offer effective tools in forex hedging

Foreign exchange derivatives play a vital role in managing financial risks associated with currency fluctuations. This document provides a comprehensive guide to accounting for forex derivatives under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), encompassing initial recognition, subsequent measurement, hedge accounting, disclosure requirements, and specific considerations for different types of derivatives. In the dynamic global market, managing foreign exchange (forex) exposure is paramount for companies internationally.



Options contracts, specifically call and put options, offer effective tools for mitigating this risk. However, understanding the nuances of their accounting treatment under IFRS is crucial for accurate financial reporting.

IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, forms the primary framework for accounting for forex derivatives, with IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, offering additional guidance on translating foreign currency financial statements. It defines three primary types of hedge relationships:

Fair Value Hedges: Aim to offset fluctuations in the fair value of a recognised asset, liability, or net investment in a foreign operation due to forex rate changes.

Cash Flow Hedges: Aim to mitigate the variability of expected future cash flows arising from recognised items or highly probable forecasted transactions due to forex rate fluctuations.

Hedges of a Net Investment in a Foreign Operation: Aim to offset foreign currency translation adjustments for a net investment in a foreign operation.

IFRS 9 provides specific accounting treatments for call and put options used as hedging instruments: Initial Recognition: The cost of the option, including the premium and transaction costs, is initially recognised as an asset. Forex derivatives are recognised at fair value, being the market price at which a willing buyer and seller would transact in an arm’s length transaction, on the trade date. Subsequent Measurement: The option’s fair value is revalued at each reporting period. Changes in fair value are recognised in profit or loss (P&L) unless hedge accounting is applied. Subsequent measurement occurs at fair value, with any changes recognised in profit or loss. This reflects the dynamic nature of these instruments and ensures accurate financial reporting.

Hedge Accounting: When specific criteria are met, the option can be designated as a hedging instrument and qualify for hedge accounting. This allows for the changes in the option’s fair value to be recognised in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) to the extent it effectively offsets changes in the fair value or cash flows of the hedged item. Hedge Accounting: Eligible forex derivatives can be designated as hedges under specific criteria, including a demonstrably effective link to the hedged item and high effectiveness in offsetting its fair value or cash flow volatility.

Fair Value Hedge: Changes in the derivative’s fair value are recognised in profit or loss, while corresponding changes in the hedged item are recognised in other comprehensive income (OCI). If the company designates the option as a fair value hedge, changes in the fair value of both the hedging instrument (option) and the hedged item (the foreign currency) are recognised in profit or loss. This approach is often used when hedging the fair value of a recognised asset or liability denominated in a foreign currency.

Cash Flow Hedge: Changes in the fair value of the derivative are recognised in OCI, while corresponding changes in the hedged item’s cash flows are recognised in profit or loss. If the call or put option is designated as a cash flow hedge, changes in the fair value of the option are recognised in other comprehensive income (OCI). The ineffective portion is recognised in profit or loss.

Effectiveness Testing: Regular effectiveness testing is necessary to ensure that the hedging relationship still is effective. If it fails, hedge accounting may need to be stopped.

Recognition of Hedging Gains or Losses: The gains or losses from the effective portion of the hedge are transferred from OCI to the income statement when the hedged item affects profit or loss. Call and Put Options as Hedging Instruments: Both call and put options can be employed as hedging instruments under IFRS 9, depending on the specific risk management strategy.

Call Options: When a company predicts a foreign currency appreciation, it can acquire a call option, granting it the right to purchase the currency at a predetermined strike price by a specific date. This mitigates potential losses from the currency’s appreciation. Put Options: Conversely, when a company predicts a foreign currency depreciation, it can acquire a put option, granting it the right to sell the currency at a predetermined strike price by a specific date. This mitigates potential losses from the currency’s depreciation.

Understanding Call Options: A call option grants the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy a specific currency pair at a predetermined exchange rate (strike price) before or at the option’s expiration date. Forex traders often use call options as a hedging tool to protect against potential appreciation of a foreign currency.

Scenario 1: Appreciation Hedge: Consider a U.S.-based company that conducts business with a European counterpart and expects to receive euros in the future. To protect against the risk of the euro strengthening against the U.S. dollar, the company might purchase call options on euros. If the euro appreciates, the call option allows the company to buy euros at the predetermined strike price, mitigating the impact of the unfavourable exchange rate.

Understanding Put Options: In contrast, a put option provides the holder with the right, but not the obligation, to sell a specific currency pair at a predetermined exchange rate (strike price) before or at the option’s expiration date. Put options are often used in Forex hedging to guard against potential depreciation of a foreign currency.

Scenario 2: Depreciation Hedge: Imagine a scenario where a Japanese exporter expects to receive payment in U.S. dollars in the future. To protect against the risk of the U.S. dollar weakening against the Japanese yen, the exporter might purchase put options on U.S. dollars. If the U.S. dollar depreciates, the put option allows the exporter to sell dollars at the predetermined strike price, minimizing the impact of the unfavourable exchange rate.

Comparing Call and Put Options: Both call and put options serve as valuable tools in managing Forex risk, but they operate in opposite directions. Call options are effective in hedging against currency appreciation, while put options provide a shield against depreciation. Factors Influencing Option Selection: The decision to use call or put options in Forex hedging depends on several factors, including the nature of the underlying transaction, market conditions, and the risk tolerance of the hedger. Traders must carefully analyse their exposure and market expectations before choosing the proper option strategy. Critical Considerations: Eligibility for Hedge Accounting: The option must meet specific eligibility criteria, including its effectiveness in hedging the designated risk and the existence of a documented hedge relationship. Designation and Documentation: The hedge relationship must be clearly documented and designated before the hedge commences. Effectiveness Assessment: The effectiveness of the hedge relationship must be regularly assessed and documented. Measurement and Presentation: The accounting treatment of the option and the hedged item depends on the type of hedge relationship and the effectiveness of the hedge.

Benefits of Using Call and Put Options for Forex Hedging: Reduced Volatility: Options can stabilize a company’s earnings by mitigating the impact of forex fluctuations. Enhanced Predictability: Options offer greater certainty over future forex costs, facilitating improved budgeting and planning. Flexibility: Options offer a range of strike prices and expiration dates, allowing customization of the hedge to specific risk profiles and time horizons. Disclosure Requirements: Extensive disclosures are mandated for forex derivatives to enhance transparency and accountability. These include: Carrying amount, categorized by type and maturity; Fair value and changes in fair value during the period; Nature and extent of associated risks (e.g., credit, market, liquidity); Adopted accounting policies and hedge accounting methods.

Forward Contracts: Obligate the purchase or sale of a foreign currency at a predetermined price on a future date. Fair value depends on factors like spot rate, interest rate differential, and time to maturity. Options Contracts: Grant the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a foreign currency at a predetermined price on or before a future date. Fair value is influenced by the underlying asset’s price volatility, time to maturity, and the exercise price. Swaps: Involve exchanging cash flows based on different interest rates or currencies. Fair value is determined by the net present value of the expected future cash flows. Comprehension of the intricacies of forex derivative accounting under IFRS is crucial for financial professionals involved in: Financial Reporting: Ensuring accurate reflection of the financial impact of forex derivatives in financial statements. Risk Management: Effective utilization of forex derivatives to mitigate foreign currency exposure and enhance financial stability. Compliance: Adherence to IFRS requirements and ensuring transparency in financial reporting.