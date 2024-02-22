IFFCO ranked 1st among 300 global cooperatives

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has been ranked again as Number 1 Cooperative among top 300 cooperatives in the world, sustaining its position from last year. The ranking is based on the ratio of turnover over GDP per capita.

It signifies that IFFCO is contributing significantly to the GDP and economic growth of the nation.

It relates the turnover of the enterprise to the wealth of the country according to the 2023 edition of the 12th Annual World Cooperative Monitor (WCM) report published by International Cooperative Alliance (ICA).

IFFCO has also stepped up to 72nd Position in overall Turnover ranking from 97th position in last financial year.

IFFCO along with its 35,500-member cooperative societies, 25,000 PACS and 52,400 PMKSK centres progressing towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Krishi’ is a testimony of prosperity through cooperatives.

IFFCO is procuring 2,500 Agri-Drones along with Accessories and Spares for spraying IFFCO Nano Fertilizers as well as Bio-fertilizers, Bio-stimulants like Sagarika and Argi-chemicals etc. IFFCO will train over 5000 rural entrepreneurs & distribute 2500 Agri Drones.