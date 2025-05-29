IFFCO posts Rs 3,811 cr as profit in FY25

New Delhi: The Indian Farmers’ Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) on Thursday announced its robust Rs 3,811 crore profit before tax for FY25, marking its third consecutive year of surpassing the Rs 3,000 crore milestone.

Managing Director Dr. US Awasthi emphasised that, “IFFCO’s model is now drawing attention globally and countries like Brazil, Kenya, and the USA have expressed keen interest in adopting our nano-based solutions.”

IFFCO initiated the Model Nano Village/Clusters Project, impacting over five lakh acres across 203 villages. This initiative led to a 28.73 per cent fall in chemical fertiliser use and a 5.8 per cent rise in crop yields. The cooperative is eyeing carbon credits by leveraging data from these eco-friendly practices.

Spearheading its growth trajectory is a 47% surge in Nano Fertiliser sales—a leap that underscores India’s transition towards sustainable and technology-driven agriculture.

A total of 365.09 lakh bottles of Nano Fertilisers were sold in the fiscal year, with Nano DAP recording a staggering 118 per cent year-on-year growth. IFFCO’s total turnover reached Rs 41,244 crore. Chairman Dileep Sanghani credited this performance to the cooperative spirit and government collaboration, stating that the growth fulfils the national vision of “Sahakar Se Samriddhi.”

IFFCO’s Nano Urea Plus and Nano DAP sales are equivalent to replacing nearly 17 lakh metric tonnes of conventional fertilisers—12 lakh MT of urea and 4.85 lakh MT of DAP—highlighting economic and environmental benefits.

Further innovation is on the horizon: the launch of granular Nano NPK, Nano Zinc, and Nano Copper in 100ml liquid form is set to revolutionise soil nutrition by boosting productivity and curbing nutrient loss.

Further amplifying its reach, IFFCO distributed over 2.5 lakh sprayers and introduced 1,764 agri-drones to ensure widespread Nano Urea and DAP adoption. Rural entrepreneurs were trained to deliver drone spraying services.

In another key move, IFFCO will establish a Seed Innovation Centre at Kalol to preserve and promote indigenous seed varieties.