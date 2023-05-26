IEX net profit remains almost flat at Rs 88.33 cr in Q4

New Delhi: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted an almost flat consolidated net profit of Rs 88.33 crore in March quarter.

IEX had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 88.40 crore in Q4 FY22, according to a BSE filing. Total income rose to Rs 129.58 crore in the January-March period from Rs 128.44 crore in Q4 FY22.

FY23 consolidated net profit in dipped to Rs 305.88 crore from Rs 308.63 crore FY22. Total income in FY23 declined to Rs 474.10 crore from Rs 484.40 crore in FY22.