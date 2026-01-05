IEX electricity trade volume rises 11% to 34.08 BU in Q3

New Delhi: The total electricity trade volume at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in October-December rose 11.9 per cent to 34.08 billion units (BU).

During the quarter, the exchange traded 18.63 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs), recording a 29.8 per cent year-on-year decline, IEX said in a statement.

The REC trading sessions were held on December 10 and December 25, at a clearing price of Rs 359/REC and Rs 345/REC, respectively, it said.

Day-ahead market volume decreased 2.8 per cent to 16,250 million units (MU) during the quarter from 16,712 MU in the same period last year.

The real-time electricity market achieved a quarterly volume of 12,650 MU in December compared to 9,322 MU a year ago, a rise of 35.7 per cent.