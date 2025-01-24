IEW to underscore India’s growing prominence in global energy sector

Mumbai: India Energy Week (IEW) this year is poised to underscore the nation’s growing prominence in the global energy sector with its third edition, scheduled to be held from February 11 to 14 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, in the national capital. As the event continues to expand in scale and significance, it is set to become a cornerstone of innovation and sustainability within the global energy dialogue.

Speaking in Mumbai, India’s Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted the remarkable growth of IEW since its inception. “Today, as we move into the third edition, we can say with confidence that India Energy Week is a success. Interest is on the rise, and we are confident this platform will remain a key player in global energy discussions,” Puri stated.

IEW 2025 is expected to surpass previous editions in participation, exhibition space, and overall impact. The event will span over 28,000 square meters—a 65 per cent increase from 2024—and host more than 700 exhibitors, excluding the dedicated “Make in India” Pavilion. Attendance is projected to exceed 70,000 global delegates, a 55 per cent jump from the previous year, with more than 500 speakers participating across 105 conference sessions. Additionally, 10 country pavilions will represent leading nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands, while eight thematic zones will explore key areas such as hydrogen, renewables, biofuels, and petrochemicals.

One of the event’s highlights is the Clean Cooking Ministerial, set to take place on the sidelines of IEW 2025. This platform will advance the global adoption of clean cooking solutions, showcasing India’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) as a model for addressing energy access challenges. Puri emphasised India’s leadership in decarbonisation, citing his recent visit to Bharat Mobility, where he witnessed the progress made in flex-fuel vehicles. With two-wheelers and three-wheelers comprising 70 per cent of India’s vehicular traffic, the shift to ethanol and flex-fuel technologies signals a transformative step toward reducing emissions.

The upcoming edition also places a strong emphasis on youth engagement and innovation. Prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), alongside startup platforms like “Avinya” and “Vasudha,” will showcase cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions. Over 500 students from the Delhi/NCR region are expected to participate, presenting innovative projects that reflect the country’s commitment to fostering a new generation of energy leaders.

India’s commitment to energy security and refining capacity will also be a focal point at the event. Currently at 268–270 million metric tons per annum (MTPA), India’s refining capacity is projected to increase to 310 MTPA. Puri disclosed plans for a significant project in Andhra Pradesh, supported by the state government, which has agreed to underwrite 75 per cent of the project cost. The country is also exploring options to expand its refining capacity to 400 MTPA or beyond, reinforcing its energy independence.

The global significance of IEW 2025 is further emphasised by the participation of more than 20 foreign energy ministers, leaders of international organisations, and 90 CEOs from Fortune 500 energy companies. The conference will address pressing global energy market trends, with a focus on energy security, resilience, just transitions, and digital advancements. Puri noted, “By all available indications, there is more oil and gas coming into the market, especially from the Western Hemisphere. For a country like India, heavily reliant on energy imports, any reduction in global prices is welcome news.”

As IEW 2025 approaches, it promises to set new benchmarks for scale, innovation, and sustainability in the global energy sector. With its overarching theme of collaboration and transformation, the event will reinforce India’s role as a catalyst for change in the global energy transition. “India Energy Week is not just an event—it’s a movement that strengthens collaboration, drives innovation, and secures a sustainable energy future for all,” Puri said.