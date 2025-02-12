IEW: India showcases clean cooking model

New Delhi: India highlighted its success in achieving universal access to clean cooking fuel at the ongoing India Energy Week (IEW) 2025, scheduled from February 11-14 here in the national capital.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized that India’s model—driven by targeted subsidies, strong political will, and digitized distribution networks—offers a replicable blueprint for Global South nations tackling energy access challenges.

A special session on clean cooking during the second day of IEW 2025 saw participation from Brazil, Tanzania, Malawi, Sudan, and Nepal, alongside industry leaders from the International Energy Agency (IEA), Total Energy, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Puri underscored the role of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which provides LPG access at just 7 cents per day for beneficiaries, making clean cooking fuel widely affordable. Global leaders discussed strategies to expand clean cooking access, with Tanzania outlining its plan to transition 80 percent of households by 2030 and Sudan emphasising private-sector engagement in LPG supply.

IEA’s Deputy Executive Director Mary Burce Warlick lauded India’s approach, highlighting concessional financing and public-private partnerships as key enablers.