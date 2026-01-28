IEW: IGL empanels 22 potential partners to expand CBG footprint

Panaji: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday empanelled 22 potential partners and signed non-binding Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to jointly setting up Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across India. The partners span sectors such as sugar, paper, waste processing and engineering.

Separately, IGL signed a non-binding MoU with Superior Agro to explore the offtake of around 200 tonnes per day (TPD) of CBG from multiple plants proposed in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana within IGL’s authorised Geographical Areas.

The empanelment and MoU signing took place during India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 in Goa in the presence of Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary, and Vikas Singh, Director (GP), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, along with IGL officials, including Managing Director Kamal Kishore Chatiwal and Director (Commercial) Mohit Bhatia.

Under the agreements, IGL and partners will explore opportunities to develop CBG plants leveraging project development, feedstock aggregation, technology and gas offtake. The projects, expected over 3–4 years, have an aggregate production potential of about 250 TPD using organic waste.

The Superior Agro plants will be decentralised, each around 2 TPD, producing about 200 TPD cumulatively, with volumes integrated into IGL’s city gas network.