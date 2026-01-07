IEW 2026 to highlight India’s energy strategy

New Delhi: India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, to be held in Goa from January 27–30, set to unite global energy leaders to tackle a crucial challenge: how to meet soaring energy demand while advancing climate goals. Organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), IEW 2026 highlights India’s strengthening leadership in the global energy landscape.

Against the backdrop of India accounting for nearly a quarter of global incremental energy demand by 2050, as projected by the International Energy Agency, IEW 2026 will serve as a vital platform for dialogue among ministers, CEOs, policymakers, and innovators. Delegations from over 120 countries are expected to participate, building on the success of the 2025 edition, which saw 68,000 attendees and 540 speakers.

A major focus will be India’s reform-oriented energy framework, designed to attract investment while ensuring sustainability. Recent updates to the Oilfields Act and Petroleum Rules have introduced measures such as integrated petroleum leases, 180-day approval windows, and 30-year lease stability—all aimed at strengthening the upstream sector and safeguarding investor interests.

The event will also spotlight India’s progress in clean energy, especially its globally recognised ethanol blending programme.

Since 2014, the initiative has saved Rs 1.59 lakh crore in foreign exchange, cut carbon emissions by 813 lakh metric tonnes, and supported farmers with direct transfers of Rs 1.39 lakh crore.

Panels will explore biofuels, green hydrogen, and sustainable aviation fuels as part of a broader push toward decarbonisation.

Infrastructure expansion remains another key theme. Over the past decade, India has doubled the number of petrol retail outlets to over 1 lakh, increased CNG stations eightfold, and expanded its natural gas pipeline network by 66 per cent. City Gas Distribution now covers nearly the entire country, improving access to cleaner fuel alternatives.

Despite global market volatility, India’s approach to consumer protection will be highlighted. Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi remain lower than in 2021, supported by excise duty cuts and price reductions by Oil Marketing Companies. LPG cylinder prices for Ujjwala beneficiaries have been held at approximately Rs 553, among the lowest worldwide.

Sessions on hydrogen economies, green finance, digital transformation, and workforce development will drive collaboration and actionable solutions. As the first major energy event of the year, IEW 2026 reinforces India’s central role in shaping a secure, affordable, and sustainable energy future.

The world will be watching as Goa becomes the epicentre of global energy diplomacy—a testament to India’s rising stature and its commitment to leading through reform, innovation, and inclusion.