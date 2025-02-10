IEW-2025 to showcase India’s growing energy influence

New Delhi: The third edition of India Energy Week (IEW) is poised to set new benchmarks as a global platform for dialogue, innovation and collaboration in the energy sector.

Scheduled to take place from February 11 to 14 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, in the national capital, the event aims to be a transformative experience against the backdrop of significant global developments reshaping the energy market, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated on Monday.

Highlighting its scale, Puri described IEW’25 as the second-largest energy event globally regarding ministerial and CEO participation, exhibition space, and sessions. The exhibition will span over 1 lakh square meters and witness the participation of key stakeholders, including policymakers, industry leaders and experts.

The event is set to surpass its previous editions with a 65 percent increase in exhibition space compared to 2024. It will feature 105 conference sessions—a 15 percent rise from last year—with over 500 speakers and an expected delegate count of more than 70,000. Additionally, over 700 exhibitors will showcase pioneering technologies and innovative solutions, marking a 57 percent increase from the previous year. Key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Mines will participate, reinforcing India’s commitment to integrated energy solutions. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will also host a Clean Cooking Ministerial, a significant addition this year, aimed at accelerating the adoption of clean cooking solutions. India’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will be presented as a successful model for such initiatives.

Puri underscored the event’s international scope, with ten country pavilions from Canada, Germany, Japan, the USA, and the UK. The exhibition will feature eight thematic zones focusing on emerging energy solutions, such as hydrogen (1,951 sqm), biofuels (1,164 sqm), and net-zero initiatives (350 sqm). The Sustainable Mobility Pavilion, set up by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), will spotlight 15 advanced vehicle models from 10 leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) under the theme “People-Centric Mobility Ecosystem.”

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) will also present cutting-edge technologies, including ONGC’s deep-sea simulation game, HPCL’s Solid Oxide Fuel Cell System, BPCL’s LPG cylinder ATM, and CSIR’s e-tractor for sustainable agriculture.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Puri highlighted the importance of fostering global partnerships, announcing plans for bilateral meetings with international counterparts and engagements with CEOs of leading energy companies. The event is expected to facilitate significant public and private sector collaborations.

Discussions at IEW’25 will emphasise transitioning from traditional fuels to greener alternatives such as biofuels and green hydrogen.