IES taskforce releases version 0.3 Strategy & Architecture Documents

New Delhi: The Ministry of Power on Monday released Version 0.3 of the India Energy Stack (IES) Architecture and Strategy documents, marking progress in building a digital public infrastructure for India’s power sector.

The India Energy Stack aims to create a common digital framework enabling utilities, system operators, market participants, innovators and consumers to securely exchange data using shared standards and protocols, improving coordination, transparency and efficiency.

Version 0.3 reflects continued work to design, test and refine the framework through phased development, consultations, pilot projects and ecosystem collaboration, ahead of a national rollout.

The initiative is expected to empower consumers and prosumers through consent-based data sharing, interoperable services, and easier participation in demand response, EV charging and energy markets, while enabling trusted measurement, verification and settlement.

REC Limited is the nodal agency for the project, which is supported by the Ministry of Power and FSR Global, and is scheduled for completion by July 2026.