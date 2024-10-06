MillenniumPost
IDFC FIRST Bank announces integration with GST portal

BY MPost5 Oct 2024 6:50 PM GMT
Mumbai: IDFC FIRST Bank is pleased to announce its integration with the GST portal, enabling seamless GST payments. Customers will now benefit from an intuitive, hassle-free payment experience, with instant payment confirmations and easy access to downloadable challans.

This new integration allows IDFC FIRST Bank customers to pay GST through a variety of digital channels, including the Bank’s user-friendly Retail and Corporate Internet Banking platforms. For more information, please visit www.idfcfirstbank.com.

MPost

MPost


