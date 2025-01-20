IDBI Q3 profit up 31% to Rs 1,908 cr

New Delhi: IDBI Bank on Monday reported a 31 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 1,908 crore in the December quarter on lower provisioning and better interest income.

The LIC-controlled bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,458 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s total income increased to Rs 8,565 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 7,514 crore in the same period last year, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s interest income improved during the third quarter of the current fiscal year to Rs 7,816 crore, as against Rs 6,541 crore a year ago.

The net interest income improved to Rs 4,228 crore as against Rs 3,435 crore in Q3 of FY24.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 3.57 per cent as on December 31, 2024, as against 4.69 per cent as on December 31, 2023.

Similarly, the net NPA also declined to 0.18 per cent, as compared to 0.34 per cent at the end of December 2023.

As a result, provisioning and contingencies came down to Rs 166 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 320 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

Provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, also improved at 99.47 per cent as on December 31, 2024 as against 99.17 at the end of December 2023.

During the quarter, the bank’s capital adequacy ratio rose to 21.98 per cent, as compared to 20.32 per cent at the end of December 2023.

The board also approved the proposal for the sale of IDBI Bank’s entire holding of 8,54,000 having face value of Rs 100 per share constituting 21.14 per cent shareholding in Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (PIPDIC), an associate company of the bank.