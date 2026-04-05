IDBI Bank reports 16% rise in loan growth to `2.53 lakh cr in March qtr

New Delhi: LIC-controlled IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 16 per cent increase in loan growth to Rs 2.53 lakh crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

Its total advances were Rs 2.18 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2025, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 12 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 3.46 lakh crore from Rs 3.1 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the preceding financial year.

The total business of the bank increased 14 per cent to Rs 6 lakh crore compared to Rs 5.28 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank also reported higher credit growth versus deposit expansion. The bank registered a 16.2 per cent rise in advances to Rs 4.95 lakh crore from Rs 4.26 lakh crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding fiscal.

It reported a 14.7 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 5.72 lakh crore from Rs 4.99 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of FY25, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

AU Small Finance Bank also reported a higher credit growth vis-a-vis deposit expansion. The bank posted a 25.1 per cent rise in advances to Rs 1.36 lakh crore against Rs 1.08 lakh crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

The lender reported a 22.8 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 1.52 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.24 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of FY25, AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) said in a regulatory filing.

However, the bank’s low-cost CASA (current account savings account) ratio declined to 28.4 per cent of the total deposits from 29.2 per cent at the end of March 2025.