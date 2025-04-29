IDBI Bank Q4 profit rises 26% toRs 2,051 cr

New Delhi: IDBI Bank on Monday reported 26 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 2,051 crore for the March quarter of FY25.

The LIC-controlled bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,628 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 9,035 crore in the period under review from Rs 7,887 crore in the January-March period of previous fiscal.

Interest income marginally declined to Rs 6,979 crore during the period under review from Rs 6,990 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, net profit rose 33 per cent to Rs 7,515 crore as compared to Rs 5,634 crore in the previous year.

Total income during the financial year rose to Rs 33,826 crore from Rs 30,037 crore in FY24.

On the asset quality side, the bank’s gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) were reduced to 2.98 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2025, compared to 4.53 per cent by the end of March 2024.

Net Non-Performing Assets also came down to 0.15 per cent of the advances over 0.34 per cent a year ago.

The board of IDBI Bank has proposed a dividend of Rs 2.10 per share on face value of Rs 10 each subject to shareholders’ approval.