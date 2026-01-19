ICSI elects President & Vice President for 2026

New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has elected Pawan G Chandak as its President and Dwarakanath Chennur as Vice President for 2026.

Chandak is a qualified Company Secretary specialising in labour laws and welfare.

He is the founder partner of KPRC & Associates, with a pan-India presence, and has extensive experience in corporate, foreign exchange and industrial laws, secretarial audits, arbitration, SEZs and regulatory matters. He has also served large corporates and multinational companies as an independent director and advisor, with expertise in deal structuring and mergers and amalgamations.

Chennur, a Fellow Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), holds degrees in commerce and law and is an Insolvency Professional and empanelled Social Auditor.

He began his career in 1992 and has been in practice since 2002, advising private and public companies, including listed and foreign subsidiaries, on corporate laws, FEMA, RBI and SEBI regulations.