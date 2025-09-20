ICSE 2025 ends with a call to bridge the green skills gap for India’s future economy

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 7th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) at the India Habitat Centre, said no single ministry could achieve the Sustainable Development Goals alone and stressed that platforms such as ICSE serve as “catalysts” in shaping policy and advancing climate action.

Delegates emphasised the urgent need to equip India’s workforce with green skills to support sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, eco-tourism and biodiversity conservation. The deliberations also extended to the blue economy, stressing the importance of education and training for the sustainable use of ocean resources.

Organised by the Mobius Foundation in partnership with UNESCO, UNEP, IUCN and other agencies, the two-day event at the India Habitat Centre brought together educators, policymakers, industry leaders and youth under the theme “Sustainability Education for Green Jobs.”

Dr Benno Boer, Chief of UNESCO South Asia, underlined the importance of partnerships.

“It’s crucial to foster strong collaboration between governments and the private sector to design and scale programs that unlock new employment pathways. Green jobs pave the way for a more just and resilient world,” he said.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA Limited, linked green education to India’s climate goals.

“India’s path to net zero by 2070 requires disciplined decarbonisation, limited fossil fuel use, and a stronger focus on green education. Empowering farmers and scaling green energy are critical,” he said.

Pradip Burman, Chairman of the Mobius Foundation, underlined the urgency of aligning education with employment in a green economy. “Over the years, ICSE has become a crucible of innovation where ideas are shaped into practice,” he said.