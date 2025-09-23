ICSE 2025 charts path for green economy jobs

New Delhi: With an objective to fill the skills gap for the green economy, the 7th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) conducted recently at the India Habitat Centre, here in the national capital.

With the theme “Sustainability Education for Green Jobs,” the conference convened educators, policymakers, industry leaders, and young people to reimagine education as a catalyst for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Discussions centred on aligning education with green jobs across industry sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, eco-tourism, biodiversity conservation, and the new blue economy.

The agenda was strongly aligned with India’s National Education Policy 2020 and international commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 4 on quality education and SDG 8 on

decent work.

Benno Boer, Director of UNESCO South Asia, emphasised the need for combined effort to create scalable programmes for green jobs, while IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das emphasised the need for disciplined decarbonisation and mass awareness to propel India’s net-zero

goal by 2070.