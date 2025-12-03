‘ICMM induction reaffirms HZL’s commitment to sustainability’

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on Tuesday underscored the strategic importance of its recent induction into the International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM), positioning India at the forefront of global conversations on responsible mineral development. HZL is the only Indian company among the council’s 26 members, a cohort comprising some of the world’s most influ-ential mining and metals organisations.

The announcement comes at a time when global demand for critical minerals such as zinc and silver is rising sharply, fuelled by the rapid expansion of renewable energy systems, green infra-structure, electric mobility and advanced digital technologies. Against this backdrop, HZL’s en-try into ICMM places India directly within the framework of shaping global standards for sus-tainable mineral extraction.

HZL chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said: “Hindustan Zinc’s induction into the International Council on Mining and Metals marks a proud milestone - not just for our company, but for India. HZL is the first company from India to join this council. It reaffirms our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible resource development, while creating new opportunities to collaborate with some of the world’s most respected leaders in min-ing. This is our moment to lead from the front, power the global energy

transition...”