ICICI Securities pegs Jio Platforms’ equity value at $148 billion by 2027

New Delhi: ICICI Securities expects Jio Platforms’ ensuing IPO to fetch “premium valuations”, as was the case in the high-profile equity raise of FY21, and has pegged the company’s equity value at USD 148 billion by September 2027.

The brokerage has also raised valuation estimates for Indian telecom operators under its coverage, citing “renewed optimism” driven by stronger financial and business fundamentals across the sector.

Friday’s report upgrading telcos takes into account an improved tariff structure and a renewed push for 5G adoption, which extends premiumisation trends, as well as JPL’s proposed listing, with a “possible positive influence on valuations”.

It is pertinent to note that Jio Platforms, the entity that houses Reliance Industries’ telecom and digital businesses, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) and a stock market listing in the first half of 2026. The share sale is widely expected to be the biggest in the country’s capital markets’ history.

At the annual shareholder meeting on August 29, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said: “I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors,” and promised that Jio’s plans for the future are “even more ambitious”.

Ambani had said the IPO will demonstrate Jio’s ability to create the same quantum of value as global counterparts.

In its note on Friday, ICICI Securities said: “We expect JPL IPO can come at premium valuations, which was also the case during JPL’s dilution,” citing the company’s equity raise in FY21 at a valuation of USD 65–70 billion.

JPL is currently 66.3 per cent owned by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

JPL had earlier raised about Rs 1,52,056 crore from 13 high-profile investors, namely Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures, for a total consideration of 32.9 per cent stake. Facebook (now Meta) holds a 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, while Google has another 7.7 per cent.

PE investors have the remaining 16 per cent.