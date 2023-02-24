ICI to award eminent structural engineering professionals

New Delhi: Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the cause of disseminating knowledge on concrete, promote concrete technology and construction and to address the research needs of concrete, said VPS Jaswal, Chairman of the Shimla Centre.

To meet the objectives of ICI, its regional Centers conduct various programs like Seminars, Workshops, Conferences, Exhibitions, etc. throughout the year at National and International level, Jaswal told.

These events prove to be a unique platform, for all the stakeholders in the concrete industry, wherein Practicing Engineers, Manufacturers, Academics, Consultants and Researchers make their global participation, to discuss the issues, to share their views and experience on the concrete related matters.

Jaswal further informed that like previous years, the Shimla center of the ICI is organising Concrete day & Construction Excellence Awards for the Year 2022 at Shimla on February 26, 2023.

Eminent architects and engineers from the region who have designed and executed the famous buildings and projects have been selected for the various awards, Jaswal said. The awards will include Life Time Achievement trophy, Young Technologist Award etc. he added. A Jury of members from the industry in Virtual meetings held on 7th and 14th, had selected the awardees,

he said.