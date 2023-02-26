ICI organises ‘ICI Structure Awards’ for 2022

SHIMLA: The Indian Concrete Institute in association with Ultratech Cement Limited organised ICI Structure Awards for the Year—2022 on Sunday. The awards were presented by R D Dhiman, Chief Information Commissioner, and former Chief Secretary, Govt of HP as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion the chief guest stressed upon the need for employing utmost safety mechanisms in Design of Buildings considering the recent massive earthquake in the Turkey — Syria region where massive destruction took place and about Fifty thousand, human lives were lost. The awards function is organized every year to honor various engineers and architects for their outstanding contribution in the field of structural engineering.

Lifetime Achievement Award in Architecture & Engineering Category TROPHY was presented to Architect B P Malhotra, former Chief Architect, HPPWD who had designed famous buildings of like Armsdale Building of HP SECRETARIAT; Peterhoff, the state guest house; Himachal Bhawan at Chandigarh and Himachal Sadan at Delhi and many other important buildings.

Another Lifetime Achievement Award Trophy was conferred on Late Er. S C Kapoor, Former and First Engineer-in Chief, HPPWD. The award was re-ceived by his sons Architect Tapinder Kapoor and Dr. Mahesh Kapoor.

Er.Harish Malhotra, Chief Engineer (Projects), HPSEB was conferred with the CONCRETE TECHNOLOGIST AWARD for the Year 2022. He had worked on the design and execution of many hydro electric projects namely Bhaba, Ghanvi, Larji, Andhra etc. Er. Suresh Walia, Executive Engineer HPPWD was conferred with Young Concrete Technologist Award. Best Built Infrastructure Project Award was presented to Hanogi Bridge, Mandi, built by HPPWD.

Emerging Architect Award was presented to Ar. Vijay Thakur, Assistant Architect, HPPWD, Mandi emerging engineer award was presented to Er. Sahil Rana, Executive Engineer, HPPWD, District Shimla.

Besides this Ashiyana Awards were presented to 28 Architects, Engineers, Contractors including house owners from all Districts of Himachal Pradesh. In the Best Commercial Building category, Hotel Valley, Mandi, by Er. Tej Ram Rana; Hotel Radisson, Kufri, by Architect, Ar. Sushil Sharma Associates and Hotel Roscommon, Solan, by Architect, Ar. Rakesh Mehta.

In the category of Best Built Multi Storey Housing, HillCrest Apartments at Solan, by Architect Jahnoo Arora was also pre-sented the ICI awards for 2022.

Ar. V P S Jaswal, Chairman, ICI Shimla Centre, stressed upon the need for Green Buildings and Zero Consumption buildings so that we contribute to the sustainable Global environment.

Er. Abhay Tomar, Regional Technical Head, Ultratech Cement, thanked the participants and confirmed participation Certificates to all the participants.