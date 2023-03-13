‘IBC provisions cannot be turned into debt recovery proceeding’

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday said the provisions of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) cannot be turned into a debt recovery proceeding as the idea of this special code is to bring a debtor company back on its feet.



Setting aside an order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings against Coppertun Brewing, the appellate tribunal observed it “clearly fell in error” in admitting the plea “while turning a blind eye” on the evidence of pre-existing disputes between parties.

When an operational creditor seeks to initiate an insolvency process against a Corporate Debtor, it can only be done in clear cases where no real dispute exists between the two, said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench, comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Barun Mitra.

“What also heavily weighs on our mind is that both in terms of the objectives of the IBC and settled proposition of law as expressed and explained time and again by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the provisions of IBC cannot be turned into a debt recovery proceeding as the underpinning of this special code is to bring a Corporate Debtor on its feet,” the NCLAT order said.

The Cuttack Bench of NCLT had on May 12, 2022, directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Coppertun Brewing, a company engaged in the business of restaurant/micro-brewery.

This was challenged by a director of the brewing firm before the appellate tribunal NCLAT, contending that there was a pre-existing dispute with the operational creditor, which had rented its premise to the company and later approached the NCLT, claiming default.

The NCLAT also agreed and said prima-facie, there is a sufficient record to show that the two parties were embroiled in a long-standing dispute over the issue of NoC/ compliances for the rented premise.

“We are of the considered opinion that the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) committed a serious error in admitting Section 9 application in the facts of the present case. The Impugned Order dated May 12, 2022, initiating CIRP of the Corporate Debtor and all other orders pursuant to Impugned Order is therefore set aside,” it said.

The appellate tribunal directed to release Coppertun Brewing “from the rigours of CIRP and is allowed to function independently through its board of directors with immediate effect”.

Moreover, as many as 21,205 cases, including 12,963 cases under the insolvency law, were pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) at the end of January this year, the government said on Monday.

Currently, one principal bench and 15 other benches of NCLT are operational.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said the benches of NCLT and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) are being set up in a phased manner depending on quantum of workload and other factors.

As of now, he said no proposal to set up any new bench of NCLT and NCLAT is under consideration.