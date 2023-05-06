IBBI seeks public comments on regulations under insolvency law

New Delhi: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has sought public comments on the regulations notified till date under the insolvency law as it looks to crowd source ideas for the regulatory framework.



Noting that public consultation enables collective choice, IBBI said participation of the public, particularly the stakeholders in the insolvency ecosystem ensures that the regulations are informed by the legitimate needs of those interested in and affected by the regulations.

IBBI is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into force in late 2016.

“In a dynamic environment, despite the best of efforts and intentions, a regulator in such novel and emerging regulatory regime may not always be able to address the ground realities.

“Further, the stakeholders may contemplate, at leisure, the important issues in the extant regulatory framework that hinder transactions and offer alternate solutions to address them. This is akin to crowdsourcing of ideas. This enables every idea to reach the regulator,” it said in a release on Friday.

IBC provides for a time-bound and market-linked resolution of stressed assets.

Comments from the public, including the stakeholders, have been sought till May 31 on the regulations notified under the IBC till date.

“The comments received between 4 th May, 2023 and 31st December, 2023 shall be processed together and following the due process, regulations will be modified to the extent considered necessary.

“It will be the endeavour of IBBI to notify modified regulations by 31st March, 2024 and bring them into force on 1st April, 2024,” the release said.