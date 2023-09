IBBI open to innovative suggestions to reduce delays, says chairman

Mumbai: Urging stakeholders for suggestions that can be incorporated in the policy to help reduce delays, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairman Ravi Mital on Saturday said IBC has evolved over the years and National Company Law Tribunal has been approving over 35 resolutions a month, reducing

delays.

“Major objectives of IBC are not only recovery but revival and rehabilitation as well. It was always thought of as a resolution mechanism and not a recovery mechanism,” Mital said while addressing Assocham’s 8th National Summit on ‘Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Valuation’.

“The motto was to bring the company back on track. However, IBC is evaluated based on the recovery mode,” he added.

Addressing the concerns raised by other speakers on delays and low recoveries by IBC, Mittal said, “We are trying to speed up the process and are open to suggestions from stakeholders. Direct benefit of IBC is recovery, but you know the indirect benefit is even bigger and it is called a behavioural change. It is called the change in creditor and borrower relationship.”

Last year the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the maximum number of resolution plans, 180, and recovery was 36 per cent, he said, adding that the average recovery was 32 per cent over the last 6-7 years.

IBC, he said, has helped in recovering over Rs 12 lakh crore since 2017.