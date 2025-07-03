IAC launches campaign for life insurance awareness

mumbai: The Insurance Awareness Committee (IAC), representing all life insurers in India, has launched the next phase of its national campaign, Sabse Pehle Life Insurance, to continue motivating people to make life insurance the foundation of their financial journey.

At its core, the campaign challenges the common habit of prioritising savings and investments while neglecting basic financial protection.

It reaffirms that life insurance should be the starting point of any secure financial plan, providing a strong foundation for long-term goals like children’s education, homeownership, and retirement.

Through authentic storytelling and emotionally resonant narratives, the campaign brings to life everyday moments that highlight what’s truly at stake.

The campaign positions life insurance not just as a contract, but as a life tool—safeguarding dreams, supporting families, and offering peace of mind.

“Sabse Pehle Life Insurance is not just a slogan, it’s a clarion call to rethink how we approach financial planning. We often treat protection as an afterthought in the endeavour to build wealth. This campaign aims to change that mindset. It is about putting protection first, about securing dreams before chasing them,” said Member, Insurance Awareness Committee (IAC-Life). MPOST